Savory Corn Pudding Recipe

Corn pudding is a staple Southern side dish at any holiday gathering. Corn pudding fits right in at Thanksgiving amongst old-school favorites like mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, and a warm dish of corn pudding is always welcome at Christmas and church potlucks. Although corn pudding is technically a casserole, it has a rich, soft texture that's almost dessert-like. This corn pudding recipe puts a savory spin on the classic with the addition chopped onion and fresh thyme. If you usually look to replace heavy cream in recipes to cut calories, corn pudding isn't one you should alter. For the fluffiest, creamiest consistency, heavy cream is the best ingredient for the job. Even the pickiest eaters in your family will gobble this savory side dish up this Thanksgiving. A tip from the Test Kitchen: When the pudding is done baking, it should be golden brown around the edges and slightly jiggly in the center. Test for doneness by inserting a knife into the center of the pudding—it should come out clean.