Savannah Red Rice Recipe

The South is known for its way with rice-based dishes, but only one has been labeled as the defining dish of the Georgia coast. Savannah Red Rice is essentially a pilaf (also known as pilau, perloo, perlou, and so forth), in which long-grain rice simmers in a well-seasoned broth until tender and delectable. It's simple, but when this dish is well made, the bright, acidic tomatoes and smoky bacon give it a complex, yet subtle flavor. The rice on top will be fluffy and separate while the grains on the bottom of the pot develop a crisp crust. The secret to getting this magical mix of textures is to resist the temptation to lift the lid and stir the ingredients during cooking. To avoid that mistake, follow this recipe, which has you bake the rice in the low, even heat of the oven instead. Leaving it covered for a few minutes before serving improves the textures as well. This savory, slightly spicy baked rice recipe can stand on its own as a main dish or work as a hearty side served along with chicken, shrimp, or pork.