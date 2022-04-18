Sautéed Snap Peas and Mint
A fresh and tasty side dish in 10 minutes.
Say hello to your new favorite veggie side: our Sautéed Snap Peas and Mint. This lovely, fragrant side dish will brighten up any spring or summer menu.
When it comes to a green side, we so often turn to salad. And while there are plenty of ways to gussy up a bowl of lettuce, a plate of simply-cooked vegetables can be just the change of pace you need this summer. The sautéed sugar snap peas and mint come together in just 10 minutes, making them achievable for a simple weeknight dinner or a more elaborate event. Charring the peas adds great color to an otherwise all-green dish and gives a variety in texture. If you can, it's worth seeking out a Meyer lemon, which adds a particularly floral, aromatic note to this vegetable side. And if you can't, a regular lemon will work just fine. Pro tip: to keep mint leaves from turning brown, tear it (instead of chopping) and add to the cooked dish just before serving.
Since this side is super simple and easy to prepare, it'd be a great companion to a dish that takes more effort and time, like roasted lamb or pork.