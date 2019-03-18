LIVE

Sautéed Radishes with Bacon and Cilantro

Rating: Unrated

If you’ve only enjoyed radishes raw, you’re in for a treat. Sautéing brings out the softer side of radishes and mellows their peppery bite. This recipe calls for a pound of radishes, and you can use whatever variety you like—try oblong breakfast radishes or colorful Easter egg radishes. Just make sure to quarter them if they are large. We love the way fresh cilantro tastes with the radishes and bacon, but if you’re not a fan of this herb, substitute fresh chives, parsley, or basil.

By Robby Melvin

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large nonstick skillet; cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until just starting to brown, about 4 minutes.

  • Add radishes to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until radishes are tender and bacon is crispy, about 12 minutes.

  • Push radishes and bacon to 1 side of skillet using a spatula. Carefully tilt skillet to drain drippings. Discard bacon drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Add vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper to skillet; stir until well incorporated. Stir in cilantro, and serve immediately.

