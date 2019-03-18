Sautéed Radishes with Bacon and Cilantro
If you’ve only enjoyed radishes raw, you’re in for a treat. Sautéing brings out the softer side of radishes and mellows their peppery bite. This recipe calls for a pound of radishes, and you can use whatever variety you like—try oblong breakfast radishes or colorful Easter egg radishes. Just make sure to quarter them if they are large. We love the way fresh cilantro tastes with the radishes and bacon, but if you’re not a fan of this herb, substitute fresh chives, parsley, or basil.