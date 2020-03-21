Sautéed Radishes with Bacon
Radishes aren’t just for crudité platters and salads. This simple yet flavorful side dish proves that cooked radishes are just as tasty as raw ones. Radish greens are a tasty addition to this recipe, but you can make this recipe with or without them. Discard any tough stems, and rinse the greens well to remove any grit. Then blot them dry with paper towels. When the bacon-radish mixture is done cooking, add the greens, and stir them until they are slightly wilted. Proceed with Step 3 as directed. Sautéed Radishes with Bacon are quick to prepare and taste great alongside fish, shrimp, scallops, chicken, or pork. You can make this dish with round red radishes from the supermarket, or you can seek out more unusual heirloom varieties found at the farmers’ market, like French breakfast or rainbow radishes. Any variety will work in this recipe. If the radishes are large, halve them or quarter them before they go into the pan.