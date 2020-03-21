LIVE

Sautéed Radishes with Bacon

Radishes aren’t just for crudité platters and salads. This simple yet flavorful side dish proves that cooked radishes are just as tasty as raw ones. Radish greens are a tasty addition to this recipe, but you can make this recipe with or without them. Discard any tough stems, and rinse the greens well to remove any grit. Then blot them dry with paper towels. When the bacon-radish mixture is done cooking, add the greens, and stir them until they are slightly wilted. Proceed with Step 3 as directed. Sautéed Radishes with Bacon are quick to prepare and taste great alongside fish, shrimp, scallops, chicken, or pork. You can make this dish with round red radishes from the supermarket, or you can seek out more unusual heirloom varieties found at the farmers’ market, like French breakfast or rainbow radishes. Any variety will work in this recipe. If the radishes are large, halve them or quarter them before they go into the pan.

By Sheri Castle

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

25 mins
25 mins
Serves 4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a large heavy skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high, stirring often, until it begins to brown and crisp, about 6 minutes.

  • Add radishes; stir to coat in bacon drippings. Stir in sugar, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until bacon is crisp and radishes are tender-crisp with a few browned, caramelized edges, about 10 minutes. Add the radish greens; stir until slightly wilted.

  • Sprinkle mixture with thyme, and drizzle with lemon juice. Serve warm.

