Around this time of year, butternut squash tends to get lots of attention, but this fall, we're highlighting some of the fantastic ways to use lesser-known squash varieties . Consider Delicata squash the winterized version of summer-growing zucchini ; it has a similar shape and a mild, delicate flavor. Go ahead—you can eat this small squash skin and all. Flavor wise, it's sweet and creamy. Use it in place of acorn squash or sweet potatoes. Since this squash skin is edible, it's the perfect choice to make stuffed squash boats. In this recipe, we're stuffing Delicata squash with a savory sausage filling.

Our Sausage-Stuffed Squash is versatile enough to be served as a main dish or as a stunning side. Packed with Italian flavors of sausage, garlic, thyme, and Pecorino-Romano, this squash dish is well-suited for the cooler weather. The secret star of this dish is the cheesy cornbread-pecan topping that gets crumbled over each stuffed squash. Not only is this a great way to use up leftover cornbread, but the pecans draw out the natural nuttiness of the Delicata squash. To cut down on prep time, the squash can be stuffed ahead of time and baked right before dinner.