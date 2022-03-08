Sausage-Pimiento Cheese Pasta Rollups
Pimiento cheese and pasta? Yes, please!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Pimiento cheese is just about as Southern as it gets, and this decadent spread stars in our new favorite supper: Sausage-Pimiento Cheese Pasta Rollups.
Think of these pretty pasta spirals like a free-form, pre-portioned lasagna. These pimiento cheese rollups make a perfect weeknight supper or dinner party main—they're really that versatile. A trifecta of pimento cheese, mozzarella, and ricotta make this pasta recipe ultra-rich; additional diced pimentos bump up the flavor and the color of the whole dish. We recommend using chicken (not pork) sausage in this recipe because it has less fat and will keep the sauce from being greasy.
It's important to have all your prep work done before you begin rolling the pasta sheets with the filling. A little time in the oven will make the cheese nice and melty and help the sauce reduce more to achieve a decadent, creamy texture.
Serve these pasta rollups with a lightly-dressed salad and a basket of garlic bread. Any leftovers will reheat nicely with the creamy sauce.