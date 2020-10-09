Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits
Sausage and gravy. Is there anything more satisfying and comforting?
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Sausage and gravy. Is there anything more satisfying and comforting on a lazy, Saturday morning? While you may be tempted to run down to the local fast-food restaurant for a quick bite, you can easily make a sausage gravy casserole that is so good your Grandma will be calling for the recipe, and you will definitely add this casserole to your list of delicious make-ahead casseroles. This dish is made to be frozen (how reassuring is that to know you have sausage biscuits and gravy in the freezer?) but you can also bake and serve it immediately. The cheddar-cornmeal biscuits are not only delicious in this recipe but would be good served with slices of country ham, fall soups and stews, or alongside a platter of hot fried chicken. For extra bite, we used hot ground pork sausage for the gravy, but you can use your favorite blend of bulk sausage instead.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To Freeze: After Step 3, wrap freezer-safe baking dish tightly with 2 layers of aluminum foil. Freeze at least 4 hours or up to 2 months. When ready to serve, transfer casserole to refrigerator; thaw completely, about 24 hours. Unwrap dish; bake as directed in Step 4.
Shortcut Biscuits: Follow Steps 1 and 2 as directed. Arrange 12 frozen (unthawed) buttermilk home-style biscuits (from 1 [25-oz.] pkg.) spaced ¼ to ½ inch apart on top of cooled sausage gravy. Brush tops of biscuits with 1 Tbsp. melted butter; sprinkle with 3 oz. shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (about ¾ cup) and 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives. Bake as directed in Step 4. To freeze, follow freezing and thawing instructions above, and then bake as directed.