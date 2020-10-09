Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

Sausage and gravy. Is there anything more satisfying and comforting on a lazy, Saturday morning? While you may be tempted to run down to the local fast-food restaurant for a quick bite, you can easily make a sausage gravy casserole that is so good your Grandma will be calling for the recipe, and you will definitely add this casserole to your list of delicious make-ahead casseroles. This dish is made to be frozen (how reassuring is that to know you have sausage biscuits and gravy in the freezer?) but you can also bake and serve it immediately. The cheddar-cornmeal biscuits are not only delicious in this recipe but would be good served with slices of country ham, fall soups and stews, or alongside a platter of hot fried chicken. For extra bite, we used hot ground pork sausage for the gravy, but you can use your favorite blend of bulk sausage instead.