There are certain recipes that are hallmarks of the South's comfort food. From fried chicken to grits, some recipes are non-negotiable Southern staples. And if you ask us, sausage gravy belongs in that tasty pantheon. If you haven't had homemade sausage gravy since the last time your grandmother made it, you might be surprised to know that it's not as difficult to make as you might think. All it takes is three ingredients plus salt and pepper along with some whisking to whip up this down-home favorite. The trick to a great country gravy is to brown the sausage in a skillet until it has a deep caramelization on the outside. Not only will the sausage taste better, the drippings will have also have a richer, tastier flavor to impart in the roux. Since this recipe uses such few ingredients, it's important to find the best quality of each ingredient that you can. We promise you'll taste the difference if you use a high-quality whole milk from the grocery store or the farmers market. What's the best way to serve it? There's the classic settings like biscuits, chicken fried steak, or grits, but we also like to serve it with shrimp, rice, and a drizzle of Tabasco hot sauce.