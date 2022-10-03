Jump to recipe

Breakfast casseroles are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any occasion, and this Sausage and Egg Casserole is no exception. Simple, no-frills ingredients, minimal prep time, and a short cooking time mean this breakfast can easily be pulled together in the morning (after a cup of coffee, of course) or anytime the breakfast bug bites.

The sour cream or Greek yogurt, plus the heavy cream mixed with the eggs, make this egg casserole rich and fluffy, with a texture that's reminiscent of a quiche filling. I like to mix one pound of mild sausage with one pound of spicy or hot breakfast sausage for the perfect amount of "kick," since the recipe calls for two pounds of sausage (no skimping for those meat lovers).

I also snuck in some "vegetables" and flavor with the sweet peppers and onions, but if you have picky eaters on your hands you can simply leave them out—or if you're like me and want all the veggies, feel free to add more, such as mushrooms and spinach, or herbs, like chives or parsley.

Serve this delicious Sausage and Egg Casserole with a side of grits or breakfast potatoes, fruit, toast, biscuits, and any other favorite breakfast additions. You can even slice it and make it into a Sausage and Egg Casserole sandwich for a quick and super yummy homemade handheld breakfast.

Do You Brown Sausage Before Putting It in a Casserole?

Yes, it's important to cook the sausage through before adding it to the egg mixture. Browning the sausage and allowing it to get slightly crispy will add a pleasant texture to the dish.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Can a Sausage and Egg Casserole Be Frozen?

Yes, you can freeze your Sausage and Egg Casserole uncooked in its baking dish. Make sure it is tightly wrapped with plastic or sealed and it will keep for up to two months. Thaw fully before baking per the recipe.

You can also freeze this casserole in smaller portions once it's been cooked. Wrap portions tightly in plastic before freezing, to prevent as much air contact as possible. Pull portions out of the freezer and defrost in the microwave, or let thaw and reheat in the oven.

Can I Make This Sausage and Egg Casserole Ahead of Time?

Yes, you can make this Sausage and Egg Casserole the night before, and bake the next day. Prepare the recipe up to the baking. Cover well with plastic wrap, and store in the refrigerator overnight.

You can also reheat the casserole after it has been cooked. Cover with aluminum foil, and reheat in the oven at 350°F for 20-25 mins or until warmed through.