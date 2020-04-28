Impossibly soft, yeasty, and buttery, this is the ultimate sandwich bread recipe. This homemad recipe uses a natural method to prevent the bread from going stale quickly. All you have to do is briefly cook a small amount of flour and milk in a saucepan before you assemble the rest of the dough. This crucial step keeps the inside of the loaf tender for longer so you can enjoy the bread for a week without needing to rush. The milk and butter also help keep the crumb extra soft while adding subtle and delicious rich flavor.Once the dough has risen it's ready to be shaped. Try twice rolling the dough into a rectangle and rolling it into a log to create the stretchy swirling effect in each slice of bread. As the bread bakes in the oven, it'll fill your kitchen with the wonderful aroma of yeast and butter as it rises into a perfect domed loaf. You can look forward to a beautifully browned crust because of the sugar in the dough. After the bread has been inverted from the pan and cooled, it's easily sliceable and makes the ideal base for your favorite sandwich—everything from a BLT to a PB&J. We know you'll love this recipe as much as we do.