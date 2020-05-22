Among the litany of recipes every dessert lover should try, there are a select few that should be kept in the back pocket—our Salted Caramel Sauce makes that short list. A sweet "condiment" that pleases everyone, this sauce is incredibly versatile. From something that's delightful to drizzle over ice cream to a gooey rich filling to spread between the layers of a cake (or spoon on some pound cake), a taste of this caramel sauce will show you just how easy it is to elevate something delicious into something truly remarkable.It's a matter of fact that our palates crave balance when we have something sweet and rich—it's why we love the taste of tangy cream cheese in a buttercream frosting or why we enjoy salty things like pretzels dunked in chocolate. The same is true for our condiments. For something as sweet and rich as caramel, an extra addition of salt makes us salivate and want more. This salted caramel sauce is made by caramelizing sugar for a few minutes until it's a rich amber color. Butter, baking soda, heavy cream, and salt are dissolved into the cooked sugar, yielding a rich sauce that thickens slightly as it cools. Requiring less than 15 minutes to make, our Salted Caramel Sauce is an easy way to transform your desserts at home.