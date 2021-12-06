Salted Caramel Fudge

Treat yourself to a swirl of sweet flavor.

By Liv Dansky

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
4 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
18
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This homemade Salted Caramel Fudge is the gift-worthy yet simple recipe your candy tin has been missing. With a swirl of caramel and chocolate, you get a balance of both in every bite—just enough to please caramel and chocolate-lovers alike. Plus, a dash of espresso in the decadent chocolate base gives each slice a depth of flavor that'll make everyone swear these came from the fudge shop down the street. The from-scratch caramel is super simple. Our Test Kitchen recommends letting it sit and do its thing without stirring. It will bubble dramatically when you add cream, but that means you're doing it right. However, caramel can burn very quickly; don't take your eyes off of it, especially as it starts to change colors. Topping the fudge with flaky sea salt is a must. If you can't find the dark chocolate pearls recommended, you can also get a slight crunch from chopped walnuts for a wonderful textural contrast to this creamy fudge. Serve on its own or sprinkle smaller pieces into a vanilla ice cream for an irresistible way to end any meal.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking pan with butter and line with 2 sheets of overlapping parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on all sides. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together sugar and water in a medium saucepan; cook over medium, undisturbed, until sugar turns light golden in color, 10 to 12 minutes. Add whipping cream; cook, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens slightly, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in butter, vanilla, and salt. Set aside.

  • Place condensed milk, bittersweet chocolate, semisweet chocolate, and espresso in a large microwavable bowl. Microwave on LOW (10% power) until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to stir well every 10 seconds.

  • Working quickly, transfer chocolate mixture to prepared baking pan and spread in an even layer. Pour prepared salted caramel over chocolate mixture; if needed, gently tilt baking pan to spread evenly. Run tip of a knife through chocolate and caramel layers to swirl together. Decorate with chocolate pearls, if using. Chill, uncovered, until set, at least 4 hours or up to overnight (12 hours).

  • Remove fudge from baking pan using parchment paper overhang as handles. Garnish with flakey sea salt. Cut into squares and serve. Store fudge squares, covered, in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/07/2021