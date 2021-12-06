This homemade Salted Caramel Fudge is the gift-worthy yet simple recipe your candy tin has been missing. With a swirl of caramel and chocolate, you get a balance of both in every bite—just enough to please caramel and chocolate-lovers alike. Plus, a dash of espresso in the decadent chocolate base gives each slice a depth of flavor that'll make everyone swear these came from the fudge shop down the street. The from-scratch caramel is super simple. Our Test Kitchen recommends letting it sit and do its thing without stirring. It will bubble dramatically when you add cream, but that means you're doing it right. However, caramel can burn very quickly; don't take your eyes off of it, especially as it starts to change colors. Topping the fudge with flaky sea salt is a must. If you can't find the dark chocolate pearls recommended, you can also get a slight crunch from chopped walnuts for a wonderful textural contrast to this creamy fudge. Serve on its own or sprinkle smaller pieces into a vanilla ice cream for an irresistible way to end any meal.