Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Say hello to a delightfully creamy no-bake cheesecake. Don't be intimidated by the seemingly long list of instructions; while the process is a bit lengthy (all good things take time), nothing is overly complicated. The most thought will probably go into how you want to swirl your caramel. It has a wonderful velvety, silky texture rather than the custardy, thick feel of traditional baked cheesecakes. Sour cream provides a subtle tang and mellows out the sweetness of the dulce de leche. Feel free to use a caramel sauce instead (we like Ghirardelli), but if you want dramatic swoops and swirls, the thicker consistency of the dulce de leche will not disappoint. The super-crispy caramel cookie crust will help to carry the salted caramel flavors throughout. While you could try a graham cracker crust instead, the cookies are readily available in most grocery stores and are the little detail that will take this over the top. This cheesecake is balanced and perfectly sweet, with warm undertones and lots of depth—it's best served nice and cold straight from the fridge. For a little extra touch, dollop on some lightly sweetened homemade whipped cream (though we won't judge if you get it from a container) and/or drizzle on chocolate sauce.