Salted Caramel Banana Pudding
Everyone will go bananas for this reinvented classic.
Bring this decadent dessert to your next spring celebration or holiday gathering and it's sure to be a crowd pleaser. Similar to the much-beloved classic, this pudding features alternating layers of fresh bananas, vanilla wafer cookies, and homemade pudding. But all those sweet tiers hide a little something extra in between: drizzles of salted caramel. To top it all off, the whole dessert is dolloped with a swoops and swirls of whipped cream for a light and fluffy finish, while a small scattering of cookie crumbles add a little bit of crunch. (Chopped nuts or a drizzle of extra caramel would be good too, though the recipe doesn't call for it.)
To save time on the day you plan to serve the dessert, you can make the pudding or even assemble the entire dessert, save for the whipped cream topping, a day ahead—but no longer. Any further in advance and the ingredients will become extra mushy.