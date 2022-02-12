Why Southerners Love the Simplicity of Classic Salmon Patties

Salmon patties (aka salmon cakes or croquettes) are one of the quickest and easiest things we can whip up from pantry staples. Simple and straightforward without being boring, salmon patties require minimal prep and can be on the table in minutes. The sizzling golden brown cakes are crisp on the outside and tender on the inside when served hot from the skillet, but they're not half bad at room temperature, and can hit the spot when pulled straight from the fridge for a quick high-protein nosh. Some of us grew up eating salmon patties for school-night suppers or weekend breakfasts with biscuits or grits, and still consider them top-notch comfort food.

Canned salmon is often an overlooked and underappreciated choice when selecting budget friendly fish, and the wild-caught varieties are a sustainable choice as well. A 5-ounce can or pouch of wild-caught pink salmon delivers around 22 grams of very lean protein for only around 100 calories, making it an appealing pantry staple. Unlike the canned salmon that our grandmothers had to pick through to remove sharp bones and unsightly skin before making their croquettes, most brands these days are boneless, skinless, and ready to use. This is salmon that's as easy to use as a can of tuna or beans. Most canned salmon is mild, delicate, and less fishy than most other types of tinned fish and seafood.

We might find recipes for salmon patties in family recipe boxes and the occasional community cookbook, but most home cooks made them by feel and habit, trusting handfuls and pinches more than precise measurements, just like when scrambling eggs or making a good sandwich. That being said, the following recipe is a trustworthy template for cooks who haven't made them in a while, or never have.