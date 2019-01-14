Simple Salmon Croquettes
Easy to assemble and full of fresh flavor, there's a reason our Salmon Croquettes recipe is a dinnertime staple.This Southern classic is the definition of speedy, too. In less than 20 minutes, these crispy patties will be ready to plate. Best of all, this superfast seafood dish isn't just for your weeknight dinner table. You can dress these patties up for your next party as an appetizer or main dish. One of our quickest renditions yet, these Salmon Croquettes are made with canned salmon, eggs, buttermilk, cornmeal mix, self-rising flour, and a touch of garlic salt. For the best results, mix up your salmon batter a few hours before you plan to get cooking and place it in the fridge. This will help your batter firm up before you start shaping the cakes. Then, simply fry your patties in a large skillet and serve with our Lemon-Caper Cream for a surefire weeknight win.