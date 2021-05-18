Salmon Burgers With Creamy Tartar Sauce
How do you top the perfect salmon burger? With tartar sauce of course.
Recipe Summary
A fish sandwich and a burger collide in this epic barbecue cross-over that's simple enough to execute on a weeknight. Our Salmon Burgers with Creamy Tartar Sauce will make you forget everything you know about burgers—in the best way possible.
These homemade salmon burgers are composed of salmon, herbs, capers, and lemon, incorporating all the elements we typically use to complement the fish into one simple sandwich. The fish mixture has a chunky texture to help the patties keep their shape and stay moist, but the bright mayo sauce doesn't hurt, either. Since the salmon is used as the predominate binder, these patties only require a minimal quantity of breadcrumbs to retain their shape and moisture. The dill and tarragon add freshness to the patty, and the lemon zest, capers, mustard, and shallots round out the flavor profile.
Learning how to cook salmon burgers can actually be simpler than figuring out how tell when your burgers are just medium-rare. These fish patties only require about 3 minutes of cook time on each side, but our secret weapon in ensuring consistent results every time is a thermometer. This superhero kitchen tool is the most accurate way to get a read on the doneness of your burgers—cook until the temperature heats 145 degrees, and you've got surefire success.
A buttered and toasted brioche bun is a great choice for this tender burger; lettuce and tomato are great toppings that also happen to be commonly found on both fish sandwiches and burgers.