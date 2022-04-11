Salmagundi
Use what you have on hand for this composed salad, but give it a Southern twist.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Before the Cobb came along, there was the salmagundi. This early composed salad, which originated in 17th-century England, usually included anchovies, chicken, egg, nuts, grapes, and onion. It's one of the few true salad "receipts" that Mary Randolph recorded in her 1824 book, The Virginia Housewife: or, Methodical Cook. She recommended putting "a little pyramid of butter on the top" along with an egg for dressing. Our interpretation has fresh produce (though, like Randolph, you can use what you have on hand) and a cooked dressing instead of butter.
In this recipe for Salmagundi, an antipasto platter meets a salad for the ultimate party. Bright and colorful with lots of textural contrast, this salad is what our summertime dreams are made of. From the salty prosciutto to the pickled okra to the skewered shrimp to the hard-boiled eggs, this cold salad has everything but the kitchen sink tossed in—and we could not be happier about it.
All of the ingredients come together with the boiled dressing, an emulsified egg-and-liquid dressing held together with flour and butter. The dressing comes together quickly in the saucepan—it's important to keep your spatula or wooden spoon moving to release any bits that collect on the bottom and sides of the saucepan while it cooks. Mind your temperature: keep it at medium or medium low if the dressing is cooking too quickly and you cannot stir fast enough to keep up. Make your dressing ahead of time and allow it to chill—it thickens after a trip to the fridge.
Bring this salad on your next picnic or pair with French bread and white wine for a sophisticated dinner.