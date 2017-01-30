"Salad in a Soup" Recipe

Rating: Unrated

If you thought you could only have a salad as a side dish when eating a bowl of soup, think again. Of course, we're not talking about the rich, dense soups you usually whip up during fall and winter. No, here, we've made a light summer soup that puts fruits and vegetables to good use in an interesting way beyond salads and desserts. This " salad soup" is a great way to use up fresh seasonal finds, which often go to waste during warmer months. Juicy tomatoes form the foundation and take on more of a starring role in this recipe. But cucumbers, yellow squash, cantaloupe, and blueberries are delicious backups. And because no salad is complete without a little dressing, this soup recipe is finished off with a drizzle of olive oil and fresh thyme leaves. 

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: JENNIFER DAVICK

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process heirloom tomatoes in a food processor 30 to 60 seconds or until pureed. Line a colander with 2 layers of cheesecloth; place colander over a large bowl. Pour tomato puree into cheesecloth. Tie ends of cheesecloth together. Chill 24 hours to allow puree to drain.

    Advertisement

  • Remove bowl from refrigerator, and gently press cheesecloth using back of a spoon to extract remaining liquid. (Yield should be about 4 cups.) Cover and chill.

  • Preheat oven to 250°. Core medium tomatoes, removing stem ends. Cut tomatoes in half; place, cut sides up, on a lightly greased aluminum foil-lined baking sheet; sprinkle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/4 teaspoon sugar. Bake 2 hours.

  • Place 1 roasted tomato half in each of 4 serving bowls. Top with squash and next 4 ingredients; sprinkle with thyme and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt to tomato water, and divide tomato water among bowls. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and serve immediately.

A Note on Cook Time

Total time does not include 24 hours for chilling in step 1.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/20/2021