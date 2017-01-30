"Salad in a Soup" Recipe

If you thought you could only have a salad as a side dish when eating a bowl of soup, think again. Of course, we're not talking about the rich, dense soups you usually whip up during fall and winter. No, here, we've made a light summer soup that puts fruits and vegetables to good use in an interesting way beyond salads and desserts. This " salad soup" is a great way to use up fresh seasonal finds, which often go to waste during warmer months. Juicy tomatoes form the foundation and take on more of a starring role in this recipe. But cucumbers, yellow squash, cantaloupe, and blueberries are delicious backups. And because no salad is complete without a little dressing, this soup recipe is finished off with a drizzle of olive oil and fresh thyme leaves.