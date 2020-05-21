12 Easy Salad Dressing Recipes That Will Make You Skip Store-Bought

Southerners love their condiments. Though there are heated arguments over which regions' barbecue sauce is best and whether or not ranch belongs on pizza, we can all agree on one thing: When it comes to salad dressing, homemade is the way to go.

If you think, "I don't have time for that!" let these easy salad dressing recipes speak for themselves. Tossing together a homemade vinaigrette before dinner makes such a big impact with only a few minutes of hands-on time. Whether you're craving a classic buttermilk ranch dressing or want to spice up your salad game with a jalapeño-lime vinaigrette, these unique salad dressing recipes will fit the bill for anything on the menu. Toss your favorite pasta salad with a bright lemon dressing or top grilled veggies with our summery basil vinaigrette. With these simple and flavorful homemade salad dressings, you'll pass right on by the condiment aisle at the grocery store.