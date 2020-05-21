12 Easy Salad Dressing Recipes That Will Make You Skip Store-Bought

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Southerners love their condiments. Though there are heated arguments over which regions' barbecue sauce is best and whether or not ranch belongs on pizza, we can all agree on one thing: When it comes to salad dressing, homemade is the way to go.

If you think, "I don't have time for that!" let these easy salad dressing recipes speak for themselves. Tossing together a homemade vinaigrette before dinner makes such a big impact with only a few minutes of hands-on time.  Whether you're craving a classic buttermilk ranch dressing or want to spice up your salad game with a jalapeño-lime vinaigrette, these unique salad dressing recipes will fit the bill for anything on the menu. Toss your favorite pasta salad with a bright lemon dressing or top grilled veggies with our summery basil vinaigrette. With these simple and flavorful homemade salad dressings, you'll pass right on by the condiment aisle at the grocery store.  

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Herbed Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Herbed Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

This is our go-to homemade ranch dressing for any and all uses.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Green Goddess Dressing

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Green Goddess Dressing

We love this classic dressing atop salads or as a dip for veggies or wraps.

3 of 12

Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette

Our Test Kitchen says this is one of their most versatile dressing recipes of all time.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Honey Vinaigrette

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Honey Vinaigrette

This subtle dressing is a great all-purpose vinaigrette to always have in your fridge.

5 of 12

Strawberry Vinaigrette

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Strawberry Vinaigrette

This spring vinaigrette is another delicious way to use fresh strawberries.

6 of 12

Lime Vinaigrette

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Lime Vinaigrette

This citrus vinaigrette tops one of our all-time favorite pasta salad recipes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Dressing

We love this cool buttermilk dressing over our Quick Chopped Salad, but it's a great staple to have in the fridge for anything.

8 of 12

Cucumber-Basil Dressing

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Stylist: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Cucumber-Basil Dressing

This refreshing dressing is at its best served over a simple summer tomato salad.

9 of 12

Grandmama's Homemade Vinaigrette

Credit: I_rinka/Getty Images

Recipe: Grandmama's Homemade Vinaigrette

You only need four ingredients for this goes-with-anything dressing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Buttermilk-Parmesan Ranch Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk-Parmesan Ranch Dressing

This homemade ranch dressing is just as delicious on a salad as it is with chicken wings.

11 of 12

Herb Vinaigrette

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Herb Vinaigrette

This light dressing is delicious paired with our Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil for a meatless summer dinner.

12 of 12

Summer Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Summer Sauce

There are so many ways to use this Test Kitchen-favorite dressing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors