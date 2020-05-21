12 Easy Salad Dressing Recipes That Will Make You Skip Store-Bought
Southerners love their condiments. Though there are heated arguments over which regions' barbecue sauce is best and whether or not ranch belongs on pizza, we can all agree on one thing: When it comes to salad dressing, homemade is the way to go.
If you think, "I don't have time for that!" let these easy salad dressing recipes speak for themselves. Tossing together a homemade vinaigrette before dinner makes such a big impact with only a few minutes of hands-on time. Whether you're craving a classic buttermilk ranch dressing or want to spice up your salad game with a jalapeño-lime vinaigrette, these unique salad dressing recipes will fit the bill for anything on the menu. Toss your favorite pasta salad with a bright lemon dressing or top grilled veggies with our summery basil vinaigrette. With these simple and flavorful homemade salad dressings, you'll pass right on by the condiment aisle at the grocery store.
Herbed Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
This is our go-to homemade ranch dressing for any and all uses.
Green Goddess Dressing
We love this classic dressing atop salads or as a dip for veggies or wraps.
Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette
Our Test Kitchen says this is one of their most versatile dressing recipes of all time.
Honey Vinaigrette
This subtle dressing is a great all-purpose vinaigrette to always have in your fridge.
Strawberry Vinaigrette
This spring vinaigrette is another delicious way to use fresh strawberries.
Lime Vinaigrette
This citrus vinaigrette tops one of our all-time favorite pasta salad recipes.
Buttermilk Dressing
We love this cool buttermilk dressing over our Quick Chopped Salad, but it's a great staple to have in the fridge for anything.
Cucumber-Basil Dressing
This refreshing dressing is at its best served over a simple summer tomato salad.
Grandmama's Homemade Vinaigrette
You only need four ingredients for this goes-with-anything dressing.
Buttermilk-Parmesan Ranch Dressing
This homemade ranch dressing is just as delicious on a salad as it is with chicken wings.
Herb Vinaigrette
This light dressing is delicious paired with our Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil for a meatless summer dinner.
Summer Sauce
There are so many ways to use this Test Kitchen-favorite dressing.