Rustic Mashed Red Potatoes with Parmesan Recipe

In the South, we just know that mashed potatoes should be more than an excuse to eat gravy, and it is pretty much impossible to beat a classic creamy dish of buttermilk mashed potatoes. This recipe takes your favorite buttermilk mashed potatoes, but adds herbed cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and chives for an elevated dish perfect for your holiday feast. Your holiday dinner you spent so much time preparing really would not be complete without an indulgent side of mashed potatoes, after all. The red potatoes have a wonderful texture, ensuring this recipe will be a real crowd pleaser. A family favorite for special occasions, but ideal for weeknight meals, this recipe is so rich you don't even need gravy. Serve these potatoes during the week with pork tenderloin, fried chicken, or country-fried steak. After boiling and draining the potatoes, dry them in the Dutch oven over heat to remove as much moisture as possible. This creates fluffier, not mushier, mashed potatoes. This recipe can be made ahead and reheated in a slow cooker or baking dish.