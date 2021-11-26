Rustic Mashed Red Potatoes with Parmesan Recipe

In the South, we just know that mashed potatoes should be more than an excuse to eat gravy, and it is pretty much impossible to beat a classic creamy dish of buttermilk mashed potatoes. This recipe takes your favorite buttermilk mashed potatoes, but adds herbed cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and chives for an elevated dish perfect for your holiday feast. Your holiday dinner you spent so much time preparing really would not be complete without an indulgent side of mashed potatoes, after all. The red potatoes have a wonderful texture, ensuring this recipe will be a real crowd pleaser. A family favorite for special occasions, but ideal for weeknight meals, this recipe is so rich you don't even need gravy. Serve these potatoes during the week with pork tenderloin, fried chicken, or country-fried steak. After boiling and draining the potatoes, dry them in the Dutch oven over heat to remove as much moisture as possible. This creates fluffier, not mushier, mashed potatoes. This recipe can be made ahead and reheated in a slow cooker or baking dish.

By Karen Rankin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large Dutch oven with cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over medium-high; boil until potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes. Drain and return potatoes to Dutch oven over medium. Cook, stirring once, until potatoes dry out slightly, 30 to 50 seconds.

  • Place buttermilk and butter in a microwavable glass bowl, and microwave on HIGH until warm, 30 to 60 seconds. Add warm buttermilk mixture, cream cheese, Parmesan, salt, and white pepper to potatoes, and coarsely mash with a potato masher to desired consistency. Sprinkle with chives just before serving.

Chef's Notes

Reheating Directions

Spoon potatoes into a 4- to 6-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH until heated through, about 2 hours. Or reheat in a tightly covered baking dish at 350°F until heated through, about 1 hour.

