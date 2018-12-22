Russell Dickerson's Deep-Fried Turkey

Country music rising star Russell Dickerson is looking forward to a little downtime, celebrating Christmas with his family. Preparations for the Dickerson's family Christmas dinner aren't done in the kitchen though. For both Thanksgiving and Christmas, Dickerson and his crew chow down on deep fried turkey. "This recipe is a family tradition, and something we have done for my whole life. Growing up my Uncle John would take the frying duties. We would sit under the carport watching him fry the turkeys. We make this for both Thanksgiving and Christmas so it's a big deal. For the past 2 years I've taken on the frying duties," he told Southern Living. Aside from the delicious end result, cooking your turkey this way frees up valuable oven space for the side dishes. Frying the bird also takes considerably less time. With minimal prep, and depending on the size of your bird, you'll probably be done in an hour, or enough time to listen to Dickerson's debut album, Yours.

By Russell Dickerson

Ingredients

Directions

  • Turkey PrepBrine that bird overnight with (to taste) water, salt, whole peppercorns, some rosemary. I didn't really measure I just like tossing it in the brine bag.

  • Remove turkey from brine and put it in your frying pot. Fill with water just enough to cover the turkey. Mark that level on the outside.Remove turkey and drain water.

  • Pat the bird dry and cover it heavy in a creole seasoning

  • Time to FryNO FROZEN TURKEYS IN THE FRYER! I use a 30qt pot and stand from Bass Pro. Fill the pot with four gallons of oil. We used peanut oil this year and it was SUPER tasty. Just make sure theres no peanut allergies.Heat the oil to 250

  • Once the oil reaches 250 degrees, turn the burner off before you drop in the turkey! Slowly lower the bird into the hot oil. Once it is submerged, light that puppy up again and fry for 45 minutes. BOOM! (Well hopefully no explosions except the delicious flavor explosion from that delicious turkey!)

