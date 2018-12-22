Russell Dickerson's Deep-Fried Turkey

Country music rising star Russell Dickerson is looking forward to a little downtime, celebrating Christmas with his family. Preparations for the Dickerson's family Christmas dinner aren't done in the kitchen though. For both Thanksgiving and Christmas, Dickerson and his crew chow down on deep fried turkey. "This recipe is a family tradition, and something we have done for my whole life. Growing up my Uncle John would take the frying duties. We would sit under the carport watching him fry the turkeys. We make this for both Thanksgiving and Christmas so it's a big deal. For the past 2 years I've taken on the frying duties," he told Southern Living. Aside from the delicious end result, cooking your turkey this way frees up valuable oven space for the side dishes. Frying the bird also takes considerably less time. With minimal prep, and depending on the size of your bird, you'll probably be done in an hour, or enough time to listen to Dickerson's debut album, Yours.