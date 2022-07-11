Rum Babas with Fresh Blackberries
When I was at Crook's Corner, I generally would make rum babas only during the holidays. They seem extra festive but are also a bit more trouble than the simpler recipes that I prefer. I don't recall how they suddenly popped back up on the menu in midsummer, but I'm glad it happened because they are exquisite with fresh wild blackberries.
Recipe Summary
These Rum Babas (also known as Baba au rhum) are delicious yeast-leavened cakes soaked in a dark rum simple syrup. This '60s French retro dessert fell out of fashion, but recently began making a comeback, likely because it's so darn good. For these individual desserts, you will need 12 mini Bundt pans (silicone ones are great for easy removal), although many specialty cooking stores also sell the classic cone-shaped molds if you're looking for that retro look.
While most cakes are a batter, these are made from a sweetened dough, which like bread rises once after mixing and again in the pan. After a short trip to the oven, the cakes are poked and soaked in rum syrup until moist. Garnished with fresh blackberries and whipped cream, the dessert is best served warm, but because the cakes and the syrup hold well, you can reheat both to serve later. This is an adults-only dessert however, as the alcohol in the rum syrup is not cooked off.