Rosemary Chicken Thighs With Summer Vegetables 

Winner winner (sheet pan) chicken dinner!

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

20 mins
30 mins
50 mins
4
Say hello to your new favorite sheet pan supper. We've seen countless ideas for the sheet pan chicken dinner, but you can bet that this recipe for Rosemary Chicken Thighs with Summer Vegetables will be on repeat all year long.

In this oven-only recipe, the chicken skin gets nice and crispy—perhaps even crispier than seared chicken, might we add—while the meat stays tender. Tucked under the skin of the chicken, the rosemary remains aromatic without burning. Skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, cooked to perfection, actually play the supporting act in this recipe, which highlights all the bounty that summer has to offer. Eggplant, bell pepper, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes channel the flavor of ratatouille, cooking down to a nice, almost stew-like consistency. It's key to season the vegetables well with salt to balance their natural sugars; the subtle sweetness of the vegetable mixture is boosted by the balsamic vinegar, which lends a touch of acidity.

Knowing the anatomy of your sheet pan will help you master this simple supper formula. The corners of a sheet pan heat up the most, so those are good areas to cook bone-in proteins like chicken thighs. Be sure to spread the vegetables evenly on the pan so they don't steam.

  • Preheat oven to 475°F with racks in upper third and lower third positions. Cut eggplant in half lengthwise. Reserve 1 of the eggplant halves for another use. Cut remaining eggplant half in half lengthwise; then slice crosswise into ½-inch-thick pieces. Place in a medium bowl. Add bell pepper strips, oil, and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper to eggplant; toss to coat. Spread mixture in an even layer on an 18- x 13-inch rimmed baking sheet; set aside.

  • Stir together lemon zest, 2 teaspoons of the rosemary, ¼ teaspoon of the salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon black pepper in a small bowl. Using your hands, rub about ½ teaspoon lemon mixture under skin of each chicken thigh. Sprinkle chicken skin evenly with ½ teaspoon of the salt. Place 1 chicken thigh, skin side up, in each corner of baking sheet with eggplant mixture. Bake on lower rack in preheated oven 15 minutes. 

  • Remove baking sheet from oven. Increase oven temperature to broil. Stir zucchini, tomatoes, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt into eggplant mixture on baking sheet; spread in an even layer (do not move chicken). Immediately return to lower oven rack; broil just until zucchini is tender-crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer baking sheet to upper rack, and broil until chicken skin is crisp and zucchini mixture is charred in spots, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle zucchini mixture with parsley and remaining 1 teaspoon rosemary and ¾ teaspoon salt. Drizzle with balsamic glaze, and stir to combine. Garnish with additional parsley, and serve.

