Rosemary Chicken Thighs With Summer Vegetables
Winner winner (sheet pan) chicken dinner!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Say hello to your new favorite sheet pan supper. We've seen countless ideas for the sheet pan chicken dinner, but you can bet that this recipe for Rosemary Chicken Thighs with Summer Vegetables will be on repeat all year long.
In this oven-only recipe, the chicken skin gets nice and crispy—perhaps even crispier than seared chicken, might we add—while the meat stays tender. Tucked under the skin of the chicken, the rosemary remains aromatic without burning. Skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, cooked to perfection, actually play the supporting act in this recipe, which highlights all the bounty that summer has to offer. Eggplant, bell pepper, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes channel the flavor of ratatouille, cooking down to a nice, almost stew-like consistency. It's key to season the vegetables well with salt to balance their natural sugars; the subtle sweetness of the vegetable mixture is boosted by the balsamic vinegar, which lends a touch of acidity.
Knowing the anatomy of your sheet pan will help you master this simple supper formula. The corners of a sheet pan heat up the most, so those are good areas to cook bone-in proteins like chicken thighs. Be sure to spread the vegetables evenly on the pan so they don't steam.