Mixologist and Austin bar owner Chris Marshall gave up alcohol years ago, but he still enjoys a good drink, especially at a party. "I always found that if you had something interesting in your glass, it took a lot of the pressure off at social events," he says. This year, we're indulging in Marshall's extra-festive sippers: Hold the booze. Everyone at the holiday party will love these zero-proof cocktails, like this Rosemary-and-Ginger Mule.

The classic Moscow Mule provides a canvas ripe for seasonal variations. In the fall, we adore a Bourbon-Cider Mule, and in the summer, you'll find us porch-sipping on Sweet Tea Mules. And for the holiday season, we're taking a botanical approach to this classic cocktail—minus the alcohol. We can guarantee that you won't miss the booze in this straightforward non-alcoholic cocktail. Instead of leaning on vodka or gin to add flavor, this drink gets its edge from homemade rosemary syrup. The ingredient list is so streamlined—non-alcoholic ginger beer, rosemary sprigs, sugar, and fresh lime juice—that you have no excuse not to make this fun, seasonal drink.