Rosemary-and-Ginger Mule

A mocktail for the winter season.

By Chris Marshall

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
1
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Mixologist and Austin bar owner Chris Marshall gave up alcohol years ago, but he still enjoys a good drink, especially at a party. "I always found that if you had something interesting in your glass, it took a lot of the pressure off at social events," he says. This year, we're indulging in Marshall's extra-festive sippers: Hold the booze. Everyone at the holiday party will love these zero-proof cocktails, like this Rosemary-and-Ginger Mule.

The classic Moscow Mule provides a canvas ripe for seasonal variations. In the fall, we adore a Bourbon-Cider Mule, and in the summer, you'll find us porch-sipping on Sweet Tea Mules. And for the holiday season, we're taking a botanical approach to this classic cocktail—minus the alcohol. We can guarantee that you won't miss the booze in this straightforward non-alcoholic cocktail. Instead of leaning on vodka or gin to add flavor, this drink gets its edge from homemade rosemary syrup. The ingredient list is so streamlined—non-alcoholic ginger beer, rosemary sprigs, sugar, and fresh lime juice—that you have no excuse not to make this fun, seasonal drink.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Rosemary Syrup: Bring water, granulated sugar, and loosely packed rosemary sprigs to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally. Boil, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, cover, and steep 30 minutes. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a glass or jar, discarding rosemary. Makes 1½ cups. Store in airtight glass jar in refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together ginger beer, 2 Tbsp. Rosemary Syrup, and lime juice in a copper mug filled with ice until mug is frosty, about 30 seconds. Lightly smack rosemary sprig against palm to release natural oils. Garnish with rosemary and lime wheel.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/09/2021