Root Vegetable Fritters Recipe

No Hanukkah celebration is complete without latkes, but these fancy fritters should also be invited to the party. Made with grated potatoes, carrots, and parsnips, they look beautiful and taste great too. As with all potato-based fritters, once all of the vegetables have been grated, you should use the mixture as soon as possible. (Shredded potatoes will turn gray and leach water if they sit for too long.) Make sure the oil is nice and hot, then fry the fritters in batches until they are golden and crisp. Root Vegetable Fritters can be topped simply with dollops of sour cream and a sprinkling of fresh dill, or they can serve as a base for heavier toppings. Try crème fraiche and strips of smoked salmon, or thinly sliced Granny Smith apples with a little smoked trout. However you make them, be sure to serve the fritters hot, so they retain their crunchy texture. Once they have been made, they can be placed on a sheet pan in a 200˚F oven for up to 30 minutes.

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

40 mins
40 mins
20
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grate potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and onion in a food processor fitted with a large shredding blade. Transfer mixture to a clean dish towel, and squeeze well to remove excess liquid; discard liquid. Transfer potato mixture to a large bowl. Add flour, egg, salt, pepper, and baking powder; stir well.

  • Preheat oven to 200°F. Pour oil to a depth of about 1⁄3 inch in a large skillet; heat over medium-high. Working in batches, drop spoonfuls (about 2 1⁄2 tablespoons each) of batter into skillet, leaving 2 inches between. Using back of spoon, gently flatten batter into disks. Cook, flipping once, until golden brown and crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Place fritters on a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Transfer fritters to a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet, and keep warm in preheated oven while frying remaining batches.

  • Arrange fritters on a serving platter; top evenly with sour cream and dill. Sprinkle with black pepper.

