Root Vegetable Fritters Recipe
No Hanukkah celebration is complete without latkes, but these fancy fritters should also be invited to the party. Made with grated potatoes, carrots, and parsnips, they look beautiful and taste great too. As with all potato-based fritters, once all of the vegetables have been grated, you should use the mixture as soon as possible. (Shredded potatoes will turn gray and leach water if they sit for too long.) Make sure the oil is nice and hot, then fry the fritters in batches until they are golden and crisp. Root Vegetable Fritters can be topped simply with dollops of sour cream and a sprinkling of fresh dill, or they can serve as a base for heavier toppings. Try crème fraiche and strips of smoked salmon, or thinly sliced Granny Smith apples with a little smoked trout. However you make them, be sure to serve the fritters hot, so they retain their crunchy texture. Once they have been made, they can be placed on a sheet pan in a 200˚F oven for up to 30 minutes.