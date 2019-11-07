Root Vegetable-and-Butternut Squash Gratin
Surprise your holiday dinner guests this season with a savory baked root vegetable medley. You will probably still make your family's favorite traditional sweet potato casserole (it isn't Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner without it, right?) but check out the other root vegetables available at the grocery store. Packed with nutrients and flavor, this cheesy gratin will make a nice new addition to your lineup of holiday side dishes. This recipe is also easy to customize to your taste. If you are not a fan of rutabagas or turnips, you can simply replace each vegetable (or both) with the same amount of butternut squash. Look for small to medium root vegetables. They are much easier to cut safely with a mandoline or sharp knife. When making the sauce, remember to use heavy cream, not half-and-half, whole milk, or low-fat milk. Keep the sauce warm while you slice the vegetables and assemble the gratin.