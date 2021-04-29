Root Beer Float Ice Pops

Fans of old-fashioned root beer floats have got to try this summer treat.

Credit: Photography and Prop Styling: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Enjoy all the favors of an old-fashioned root beer float in a refreshing new way. Our Root Beer Float Ice Pops are sure to cool you off and take you on a trip down memory lane. If you're worried about your drink going flat in the process of making these pops, you've got to trust the recipe. It won't lose its flavor. If you use root beer straight from the bottle, it will rise to the top of the mold and get very icy. Allowing the root beer to lose its carbonation will ensure your pops have perfect texture. The "ice cream" bottom of the pops is absolutely delicious too. With icy and cold root beer pops on the top and creamy vanilla ice on the bottom, this frozen, no-cook treat isn't just yummy, it's beautiful, too. These refreshing popsicles are a small-size, guilt-free treat that does not make you feel overly full. Root Beer Float Ice Pops hit the spot when you're craving something sweet but not too sweet. A treat for kids and adults alike, these are sure to be a hit for hot summer afternoons on the lake or beach.

  • Pour root beer into a large glass measuring cup, and let stand, uncovered, in refrigerator 8 hours or up to overnight. (This is to let it go flat and to keep it chilled.)

  • Whisk together whole milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk, and vanilla in a glass measuring cup; chill until ready to use.

  • Carefully pour 1 1/2 ounces of flat root beer (about 3 tablespoons) into each of 10 (3-ounce) ice pop molds. Freeze molds 1 1/2 hours. Remove from freezer, and insert ice pop sticks into partially frozen root beer. Return to freezer, and freeze 1 hour.

  • Remove ice pop molds from freezer, and top root beer layer with milk mixture, filling almost to top of mold, leaving 1/4- to 1/8-inch at the top. (You may not use all the mixture; discard any remaining.) Return ice pops to freezer, and freeze until completely frozen, about 4 hours.

  • Gently run bottom of molds under hot water to remove ice pops.

