Root Beer Float Ice Pops
Fans of old-fashioned root beer floats have got to try this summer treat.
Enjoy all the favors of an old-fashioned root beer float in a refreshing new way. Our Root Beer Float Ice Pops are sure to cool you off and take you on a trip down memory lane. If you're worried about your drink going flat in the process of making these pops, you've got to trust the recipe. It won't lose its flavor. If you use root beer straight from the bottle, it will rise to the top of the mold and get very icy. Allowing the root beer to lose its carbonation will ensure your pops have perfect texture. The "ice cream" bottom of the pops is absolutely delicious too. With icy and cold root beer pops on the top and creamy vanilla ice on the bottom, this frozen, no-cook treat isn't just yummy, it's beautiful, too. These refreshing popsicles are a small-size, guilt-free treat that does not make you feel overly full. Root Beer Float Ice Pops hit the spot when you're craving something sweet but not too sweet. A treat for kids and adults alike, these are sure to be a hit for hot summer afternoons on the lake or beach.