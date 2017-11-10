Romaine with Creamy Olive Dressing Recipe

You will say goodbye to store-bought salad dressings once you taste this easy, homemade blend. Mix your favorite mayonnaise, some liquid from a jar of pimiento-stuffed olives, lemon juice, and pepper. Then stir in chopped olives and parsley, and there you have it; a creamy dressing with a salty bite. We use halved baby romaine lettuce heads in this recipe, but you can this dressing over any favorite green salad. Whip up a batch and keep in your refrigerator to use over grilled vegetables, fish or chicken. For a dinner party or holiday, having a homemade dressing to serve with the salad is so much nicer for your guests than squeezing out the last of a salad dressing bottle. Salad and salad dressing recipes are so great because they're quick and easy. This salad with look beautiful on your table, and it will only take you 15 minutes to get it there. Once you try this Creamy Olive Dressing, tough, it may become a staple in your fridge. Whether served as a salad course before a meal, a side salad with a meal, or along with a protein as a main dish salad, this romaine option is versatile for any meal, any time of the year. If you're prepping for holiday brunch, lunch, or dinner guests, make the salad dressing a day ahead. Toss it with some romaine right before the guests arrive (or have them portion their own dressing), and you've got half the meal ready with barely any effort.