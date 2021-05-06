We can't think of a better way to use bright, seasonal tomatoes than by marinating them, baking them with soft, local goat cheese, and plating them over flavorful herbed breadcrumbs. This is a beautiful appetizer for company, or a delicious dish to enjoy by itself. Chef Rob McDaniel of Helen in Birmingham, Alabama, walks through how to create these delectable baked tomatoes. There are some key steps to keep in mind in order for this dish to come together properly. First, is a lesson in patience. Even once the tops and bottoms of the tomatoes are removed and the core is taken out, avoid seasoning too soon. Let them marinate in the baking dish so they can soak up all that flavor and retain their liquid. Season after they have finished marinating. Second, it's important to add the goat cheese after your tomatoes have already been in the oven under the broiler for 10 or 15 minutes. You want the tomatoes to bake properly without the goat cheese melting. It won't stay put on top of the tomatoes if it's under the broiler for that long. You want the creamy goat cheese on top of each tomato for the finished dish. These tomatoes look just as impressive as they taste.