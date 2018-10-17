Roasted Winter Squash

Roasting is one of our favorite ways to cook winter squash. Roasting is practically foolproof—once you've cut the squash, the hard work is over!This recipe will show you how to roast three different types of squash: butternut, spaghetti, and acorn. The key to the recipe is brushing the cut sides of the squash with a honey-butter mixture and seasoning them evenly with salt and black pepper before roasting them in a hot oven. The recipe includes two ways to prepare the acorn squash—you can cut it in half, remove the seeds, and roast it for about an hour. Or, you can cut the squash in half, remove the seeds, then cut it into ½-inch slices, and roast it for about 45 minutes. Once the squash is roasted, you can scoop it out and mash or puree it, or serve it in large pieces. The high heat of the oven brings out the natural sweetness of the squash, transforming a rock-hard fruit (yes, squash is a fruit, not a vegetable!) into something tender and delicious.

By Southern Living

prep:
15 mins
bake:
1 hr
stand:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Cut butternut squash, spaghetti squash, and acorn squash in half lengthwise, and remove seeds. Place squash, cut sides up, on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Microwave butter and honey at HIGH 1 minute or until melted; stir until blended. Brush cut sides of squash with butter mixture. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake, uncovered, 1 hour or until tender; let stand 10 minutes. Cut into large pieces and serve.

  • Roasted Acorn Squash: Omit butternut and spaghetti squash. Cut acorn squash in half; remove and discard seeds. Cut squash into 1/2-inch slices. Proceed with recipe as directed, decreasing bake time to 45 minutes or until tender. Garnish with sage sprigs, if desired. Makes 4 servings. Prep: 10 min., Bake: 45 min.

