The perfect addition to your holiday roast, this delicious roasted vegetable recipe might just steal the show. Paired with our recipe for Peppercorn-Crusted Standing Rib Roast with Roasted Vegetables, these roasted vegetables provide a hearty and healthy side to the show-stopping, special-occasion meat. After cooking the rib roast for a little over two hours in your oven, you have to let it stand for thirty minutes so the savory juices have a chance to settle. If you've ever cut into a roast right out of the oven, you know why this step is important. All those delicious juices will run all over the counter and end up resulting in a dry roast. While your meat is resting for thirty minutes, bump up the oven to 400 degrees and pop in these beautiful winter veggies. Classic winter root vegetables like carrots, parsnips, golden beets, and Chioggia beets (also known as candy cane beets for their vibrant red-and-white circular stripes) are coated in a delicious, flavorful olive oil bath of salt, pepper, and fresh rosemary. The vivid vegetable colors make for a beautiful sheet of glistening vegetables that only get better after being roasted for 45 minutes. You'll want to serve these fragrant roasted winter root vegetables immediately, when they're hot and fresh out of the oven. Serve the roast with classic pan gravy on the side, and provide enough gravy to pour over the vegetables, too. The classic pan gravy, made from drippings from the roast, yellow onions, flour, beef broth, a dash of sherry vinegar, and salt, pairs deliciously with the earthy root vegetables. Elegant, colorful, and delicious, these roasted root vegetables are worth the prep time. To save time, chop the vegetables the night before and chill along with the roast—just make sure you set them on the counter an hour before roasting to return the vegetables to room temperature. Roasting the vegetables separately from the meat preserves their bright color and keeps them from getting mushy.