Roasted Tomato Quiche
Tomatoes for breakfast? Absolutely! Enjoy this savory quiche any time of day.
When tomatoes are in season, it's easy to want to enjoy them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This roasted tomato quiche is one way to enjoy the summer favorite for breakfast or brunch.
The recipe starts by roasting heirloom tomatoes, which concentrates their natural flavor and sweetness by driving out excess moisture. Both roasting the tomatoes and removing their seeds help avoid the classic quiche issue of a watery filling or soggy crust. The rich eggy custard is loaded with crumbled bacon and melty Colby cheese, for a salty complement to the sweetness of the tomatoes.
Made using a store-bought pie crust, this breakfast is fairly quick to make the day of, but can also be made the night before and reheated in the morning. It can be tricky to tell when the quiche is baked however, as quiche continues to "cook" after being removed from the oven. Baking it until completely set can make for a rubbery filling, instead of the creamy, silky quiche filling you're after. Some visual cues to look for are the filling should be set around the edges but the center will still have a very slight wobble. If unsure, you can always test the center with a knife, which should be clean when pulled out. Serve with your favorite green salad for a light lunch or alongside fresh fruit for breakfast.