Roasted Tomato Quiche

Tomatoes for breakfast? Absolutely! Enjoy this savory quiche any time of day.

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
When tomatoes are in season, it's easy to want to enjoy them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This roasted tomato quiche is one way to enjoy the summer favorite for breakfast or brunch.

The recipe starts by roasting heirloom tomatoes, which concentrates their natural flavor and sweetness by driving out excess moisture. Both roasting the tomatoes and removing their seeds help avoid the classic quiche issue of a watery filling or soggy crust. The rich eggy custard is loaded with crumbled bacon and melty Colby cheese, for a salty complement to the sweetness of the tomatoes. 

Made using a store-bought pie crust, this breakfast is fairly quick to make the day of, but can also be made the night before and reheated in the morning. It can be tricky to tell when the quiche is baked however, as quiche continues to "cook" after being removed from the oven. Baking it until completely set can make for a rubbery filling, instead of the creamy, silky quiche filling you're after. Some visual cues to look for are the filling should be set around the edges but the center will still have a very slight wobble. If unsure, you can always test the center with a knife, which should be clean when pulled out. Serve with your favorite green salad for a light lunch or alongside fresh fruit for breakfast. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F with rack in lower third position. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Arrange tomatoes in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned around edges, about 30 minutes. Set aside. Do not turn oven off. 

  • While tomatoes are baking, roll out dough on a lightly floured work surface into a 12-inch round. Place in an ungreased 9-inch deep-dish pie plate, pressing dough into bottom and sides of pie plate; fold excess dough under edges, and crimp as desired. Freeze until crust is cold and filling is ready to use, 5 to 15 minutes. 

  • Whisk together eggs, milk, onion, salt, garlic powder, pepper, 1 cup of the cheese, and 1/2 cup of the bacon in a large bowl until combined. Pour into prepared crust. 

  • Bake at 350°F until filling is partially set, about 25 minutes. Carefully remove from oven; top evenly with tomato slices and remaining 1/4 cup cheese and 1/4 cup bacon. Bake at 350°F until filling is set and crust is golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly on a wire rack, about 30 minutes. Garnish with chopped scallions; serve warm. 

