While fresh, ripe berries reserve a special place in our hearts, our love for strawberries has only grown as we've discovered the myriad ways that strawberries can be cooked. Our Cakey Strawberry Cobbler is a favorite of readers and Editors alike, and we always keep a few jars of this Strawberry Jam on hand. But we're here to introduce you to the fresh, new strawberry sauce that will be a side-kick to all your favorite Southern dishes: Roasted Strawberry Compote.

In this recipe, strawberries cooked down with powdered sugar and lemon juice turn into a lovely, spoonable topping for pancakes, waffles, pound cake, buttermilk biscuits, or just about anything you can imagine. Unlike manufactured versions, our Roasted Strawberry Compote is not overly sweet; the powdered sugar and lemon juice only play supporting acts, allowing the fresh strawberry flavor to really shine. The vanilla, added at the end, gives the compote a warm, rounded flavor, and the berries remain soft but not falling apart. Keep the strawberries in the bright, berry-red syrup: Not only is it extra sweet, but it looks beautifully when served. This compote is a great use for early-season strawberries, which aren't quite as tasty on their own, but cook down beautifully with sugar.

Unlike jam, which can take hours to reduce, this compote reduces in only 30 minutes—and it's completely hands-off, coming together in the oven rather than on the stovetop. An additional 30 minutes of standing time allows the compote to cool; during this time, the powdered sugar and the pectin in the berries naturally thicken the syrup, meaning that you can forgo any additional ingredients like corn starch.