Roasted Pears
This roasted pears recipe is our new favorite way to eat pears. With just six ingredients and 20 minutes of hands-on time, you get incredibly tender caramelized pears any crowd will love.This recipe could not be simpler, but these roasted pears will be a beautiful addition dessert spread. Start by tossing sliced pears with lemon juice and laying on an aluminum foil-covered jelly roll pan that's been coated with cooking spray. Each pear gets a dot of cold butter on top, which will cook down for ultimate caramelization. Next, stir together pure apple cider and cane syrup or honey in a saucepan. Cooking these two ingredients together brings a wealth of cozy fall flavor that gets drizzled over the pears. After 20 minutes in a 400-degree oven, stir the pears to be sure they're well-coated with the cider-and-syrup mixture, and bake for 30 to 40 more minutes, stirring every 10 minutes.These roasted pears will look and taste divine with any holiday dessert lineup, and they'll make your kitchen smell amazing.