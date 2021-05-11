Simple Roasted Okra

There's always an occasion for snacking on flavorful seasonal produce in fresh, uncomplicated ways. And if it's summer in the South, it's the perfect time to give okra a chance. Okra is one of the region's most beloved vegetables. While some say this seedy summertime staple can be slimy, it's delicious fried in gumbos, stewed with tomatoes, or skillet roasted with shrimp. Okra can be intimidating; but we urge you to embrace this vegetable. When preparing, it's important to thoroughly wash and dry okra before cooking to further decrease the slime quotient. The smaller the okra pod, the less slime you will encounter. Cutting the okra in half lengthwise can also cut down on slime. Plan to use your pods within two to three days of picking them up at the market. Until you use them, place them in a plastic or paper bag in the fridge. This simple roasted recipe is delicious, and just takes a short amount of hands-on prep time. The results are deliciously tender okra with crispy charred edges. The Test Kitchen noted that the smoked paprika is the prominent flavor but the additional spices–garlic, cumin, cayenne powder–round it out perfectly. Serve them as a side to garlicky shrimp or let guests enjoy them one by one.