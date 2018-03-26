Roasted Lamb Recipe

Garnish your roasted lamb with vegetables like baby carrots, radishes, and lettuce leaves.

By Southern Living

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 servings
Roasted lamb is not only a simple and delicious meal to serve for your Easter dinner, but it also doubles as a beautiful centerpiece for your Easter tablescape. If you've been intimidated to serve lamb as the main dish for your holiday dinner, this easy roasted lamb recipe is a great place to start. It requires just a handful of ingredients, and you can use a meat thermometer to tell you when the meat is ready to be taken out of the oven. Kitchen string will help keep everything in place as your lamb roasts to perfection in the oven.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Unroll lamb, if necessary. Rub 1 lemon half on all sides of lamb, squeezing juice from lemon. Stir together oregano, salt, and pepper; rub on lamb. Roll up lamb, and tie with kitchen string.

  • Place lamb on a lightly greased rack in a roasting pan. Separate garlic cloves (do not peel), and place around roast. Drizzle olive oil over lamb and garlic cloves.

  • Squeeze juice from remaining 1 1/2 lemons into a bowl. Stir together juice and chicken broth; pour into roasting pan.

  • Bake at 350° for 2 hours to 2 hours and 15 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 140° (medium) or to desired degree of doneness. Remove lamb from pan; cover with aluminum foil, and let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Garnish, if desired.

