Roasted Cauliflower with Seed Salsa
Looking for a flavorful new way to enjoy cauliflower? This recipe, by Ashleigh Shanti, the chef behind Asheville’s James Beard Award-nominated restaurant Benne on Eagle, will fit the bill. If you can roast cauliflower, you can make this dish. You don’t need any special equipment and requires little hands-on cooking, just a few ingredients that are worth seeking out if you don’t already have them in your pantry. Red palm oil, available in many international food markets, has a rich, buttery taste that pairs deliciously with the roasted cauliflower. Although the cauliflower is tasty, the seed salsa is really the star of the dish. The topping, made from sunflower, sesame, mustard, cumin, and coriander seeds and a de arbol chile, adds a tasty crunch and kick of heat that balances out the tender, buttery cauliflower. The topping is cooked in grapeseed oil (which is ideal in this dish because it has a neutral flavor) to bring out the bold flavors of the seeds and the chile. Keep an eye on the seeds and stir them occasionally as they cook to prevent them from burning. When they are toasty and aromatic, drizzle the salsa over the cauliflower and serve immediately. Roasted Cauliflower with Seed Salsa will taste great alongside just about any main dish, from grilled or roasted meats to seafood.