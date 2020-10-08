Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
You won’t have to coax your family to eat their vegetables when you serve these sweet roasted carrots and parsnips. For the most colorful presentation use rainbow carrots, but you can use regular orange ones, as well. This recipe is so user-friendly, you can even throw sweet potatoes and turnips in the mix, as well. A hands-on time of just 15 minutes means you can get this dish in the oven and turn your attention to making a green salad, grilling some chicken, or putting the finishing touches on another recipe. It may look like a pretty holiday side dish, but these roasted carrots and parsnips are easy enough to be served with a weekday dinner. Don’t be afraid of the high temp and long cook time - you really want to cook the carrots and parsnips until they are browned, starting to dry out and getting crispy edges. Besides fresh vegetables, the “fall” herb butter is the key ingredient in this dish, and you can make it up to 3 days in advance and store in the refrigerator---bring to room temp before serving. This herb butter is also delicious drizzled over any roasted or grilled vegetable, as well as grilled steak and shrimp.