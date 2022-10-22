Jump to recipe

Roasting vegetables until warm, crispy, and tender is one of the most mouthwatering ways to prepare them—and broccoli is no exception. When roasted properly, broccoli florets turn crunchy, caramelized, and a little nutty.

Here, discover everything you need to know to make great roasted broccoli.

Keys to Perfect Roasted Broccoli

Before your broccoli goes in the oven to roast, there are a few keys to preparing it that will guarantee each bite is as delicious as the last.

Cut uniform florets

To ensure you don't wind up with some pieces of broccoli that are overdone and others that are still raw in the middle, try to keep your florets as similar in size as possible.

Pro tip: Use kitchen shears to snip florets off your head of broccoli and into a bowl. And don't toss out the stalks, either. You can roast them along with the florets or blitz them in the food processor to make broccoli rice or these Baked Broccoli Tots.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Make sure the broccoli is dry

It's fine if your broccoli is a little damp after washing, but if it's too wet it won't get crisp in the oven. It'll steam and get no flavorful caramelization.

Shake off excess water, then pat dry with a paper towel.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Don't overcrowd your pan

If you try to put too much broccoli on your roasting pan or sheet pan, it is going to steam in the oven instead of roast, which means it won't get the indulgent color and texture you're looking for.

For best results, try to spread your florets out enough that none of them are touching or overlapping with one another. This will allow the heat from the oven to circulate around them evenly for delicious results.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Season liberally

In short, don't skimp on the salt and pepper. For maximum flavor, sprinkle your florets all over with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, then add a little more for good measure.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

How to Roast Broccoli

Learn how to roast broccoli so you get the perfect crisp-tender florets every time.

Step 1. Preheat the oven

The first step to roasting broccoli is to heat the oven. Depending on how large your florets are and how brown you want them to be, you can roast at either 400°F or 425°F. The higher temp will shorten the cook time, but smaller florets may cook very quickly and nearly burn if you don't keep a watchful eye on them.

Step 2. Prepare the broccoli

Washing and drying it comes first. Then, cut your broccoli into florets. Next, using a bowl or your roasting pan, toss them with just enough olive oil to coat, plus liberal amounts of salt and pepper.

If you like, you can add some minced garlic as well.

Finally, spread the broccoli in a single layer on the pan, using a second one if you need to in order to ensure the florets have ample space to roast.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Step 3. Roast and Serve

It should take your broccoli between 15 and 20 minutes to roast; it's done when the tops are lightly browned and crispy in places, and you can easily pierce the thickest part of the stalk with a fork.

To serve, remove from the oven, toss with any of your desired finishes, and enjoy immediately.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Is Roasted Broccoli Healthy?

You've likely heard that the healthiest way to prepare vegetables is to steam them, since cooking them at a high heat for a long period of time robs them of their nutrients. But as long as you aren't roasting your broccoli for longer than is needed (or until charred and shrunken instead of browned and tender), it will still be plenty good for you when you pull it out of the oven.

Delicious Ways to Serve Roasted Broccoli

Once you've roasted your broccoli, there are numerous ways you can serve it.

If you want to keep things simple, sprinkle on some lemon juice, and toss with cheese, such as Parmesan, asiago, or cotija, and serve. You could also forgo cheese and toss the florets with chopped fresh herbs, such as thyme, parsley or chives.

To dress things up a bit, toss your broccoli with a sauce or dressing, such as pesto, lemon aioli, sesame-ginger dressing, or creamy chipotle sauce. Roasted broccoli can also serve as a tasty cooked component in salads, grain bowls, or pasta.