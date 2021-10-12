Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Sorghum-Tahini Vinaigrette

A fresh fall salad is a healthy addition to your dinner table.

By John Somerall

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

As the weather cools off, butternut squash tends to get all the attention, but this fall, we're highlighting some of the fantastic ways to use lesser-known squash varieties. This Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Sorghum-Tahini Vinaigrette will be the prettiest addition to your autumn table.

Sliced into pretty half-moons, acorn squash is the undeniable star of this cold-weather salad. This humble winter squash is remarkably easy to prepare. When roasted, its skin is edible, which means there's no peeling required. Can we get a hallelujah? In this salad, the roasted acorn squash is tender, complemented by the crisp kale, which maintains a bit of bite. Sunflower seeds offer a nice crunch, while dried cranberries add sweetness. The fresh herbs (parsley and thyme) bring a delightful flavor that makes this acorn squash salad stand out. The vinaigrette hits your palate in three notes: You get acidity from the apple cider vinegar, sweetness from the sorghum syrup, and earthy, nutty flavors from the tahini.

Serve as a side with dinner or enjoy for lunch at work. You could add shredded rotisserie chicken to make this a main-dish salad.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Using a sharp knife, slice each acorn squash in half lengthwise; remove and discard stems. Using a spoon, scoop out seeds and pulp, and discard. Slice each squash half crosswise into ¾-inch-thick wedges. Toss squash wedges with 1 tablespoon of the oil, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper in a medium bowl. Arrange squash slices on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and roast until tender, 30 to 35 minutes, flipping squash halfway through. Remove from oven; cool until ready to use.

  • While squash are roasting, place shallot slices in a medium-size heatproof bowl, and set aside. Bring ½ cup water, ½ cup of the apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons of the sorghum syrup, and 1 teaspoon of the salt to a gentle boil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Carefully pour hot brine mixture over shallots, and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let stand 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together tahini, parsley, thyme, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons sorghum, 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, and ¼ teaspoon pepper until combined. Slowly drizzle remaining 3 tablespoons oil into sorghum mixture, whisking until well combined.

  • Using tongs, toss together kale and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until well combined and tender, about 2 minutes. Add sorghum vinaigrette, apple slices, dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds, and continue tossing until well combined. Divide salad among 4 plates; top with roasted squash wedges and drained pickled shallot rings. 

