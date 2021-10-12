As the weather cools off, butternut squash tends to get all the attention, but this fall, we're highlighting some of the fantastic ways to use lesser-known squash varieties . This Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Sorghum-Tahini Vinaigrette will be the prettiest addition to your autumn table.

Sliced into pretty half-moons, acorn squash is the undeniable star of this cold-weather salad. This humble winter squash is remarkably easy to prepare. When roasted, its skin is edible, which means there's no peeling required. Can we get a hallelujah? In this salad, the roasted acorn squash is tender, complemented by the crisp kale, which maintains a bit of bite. Sunflower seeds offer a nice crunch, while dried cranberries add sweetness. The fresh herbs (parsley and thyme) bring a delightful flavor that makes this acorn squash salad stand out. The vinaigrette hits your palate in three notes: You get acidity from the apple cider vinegar, sweetness from the sorghum syrup, and earthy, nutty flavors from the tahini.