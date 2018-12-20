Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
The secret to crispy, flavorful chicken you might not have tried.
A whole roasted chicken can be tricky. The chicken needs to roast long enough to make sure the dark meat is cooked through, but you don't want to dry out the rest of the bird while doing so. Avoid this dry meat dilemma with our Roasted Spatchcock Chicken.Achieve the ultimate crispiness when roasting a chicken without worrying about dryness by butterflying the bird. Also called spatchcocking, the process removes the backbone (something your butcher can assist you with) to flatten out the chicken. This allows the breast and legs to cook at the same level on your pan, resulting in meat that cooks quicker and more evenly. Plus, the exposed surface on the pan will create a wonderfully crispy chicken skin.Roast your spatchcocked chicken alongside Brussels sprouts, carrots, and garlic for a one-pan supper that's simple enough for weeknights and pretty enough for parties.