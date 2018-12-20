We were having a family reunion and I made a triple batch. It is very easy to spatchcock a chicken. I did three chickens and tripled the sprouts and carrots. The house smelled gorgeous and they chickens turned out so moist and flavorful. I did not do the potatoes at the same time. I microwaved them until just soft, put them on their own roasting pan coated with olive oil, smashed them and then baked them until they were crispy on the edges. Oh, I also put Montreal steak seasoning, salt and pepper on them and drizzled with olive oil. The table was so quiet except for the mmm's all around. Will definitely make this again and again. It takes more than 10 minutes to prep (I am a trained cook), but it is well worth it. Oh, and I am on the Mediterranean diet and though there was butter involved it was my one splurge. Also put sour cream and chives on top of the hot crash potatoes. Thanks for a great recipe.

