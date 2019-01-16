Mom's Roast Beef

A pretty plated roast beef might feel swanky, but we're here to let you in on mom's secret. There's nothing too complex about it. Simply start with a good cut of meat, a few insider tips, and an overnight marinade, and you're well on your way to a party-perfect dinner platter.  What's the Best Cut for Roast Beef? While this roast beef recipe from mom uses round chuck, other options will work, too. Just ask your butcher for a recommendation on which cut of meat is best for roast beef if you don't see round chuck at your grocery store. Consider the leanness of your choice, though. If you use a very lean cut, you'll have to slice it very thin so that it is not too tough.  How to Cook Roast Beef in the Oven A bit of browning and perfectly timed turning is the trick to cooking this classic main in the oven. Start by marinating the meat overnight. Add pepper and brown before baking alongside potatoes, onions, and carrots, turning halfway through cooking. Don't toss those pan juices, either. They're the key to a flavorful gravy.Temperature and SlicingAnother helpful tip from mom? Use a meat thermometer to tell when your roast is done. For a medium pot roast, you'll want an internal temperature of about 135-140 degrees Fahrenheit. Before slicing, let the roast rest for about 30 minutes so you don't lose all of your flavorful juice to the cutting board.

By Southern Living

Credit: Jennifer Davick

prep:
30 mins
marinate:
8 hrs
cook:
4 hrs 45 mins
total:
13 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine beer, next 4 ingredients, and 2 Tbsp. oil in a large zip-top plastic freezer bag. Add roast, turning to coat. Seal and chill at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours. Remove roast from marinade, reserving marinade. Sprinkle roast evenly with pepper.

  • Brown roast 4 minutes on each side in remaining 1 Tbsp. hot oil in a large heavy-duty roasting pan over medium-high heat. Add reserved marinade, stirring to loosen particles from bottom of pan. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat, and cover with heavy-duty aluminum foil.

  • Bake at 300° for 2 1/2 hours. Turn roast, and stir in carrots, potatoes, and onions. Bake 2 more hours or until roast and vegetables are tender. Transfer roast and vegetables to a serving platter. Skim fat from juices in roasting pan.

  • Whisk together cornstarch and 1/2 cup water in a small bowl until smooth. Whisk cornstarch mixture into juices in pan; cook over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until thickened, whisking to loosen particles.

  • Drizzle 1/2 cup gravy over roast. Serve remaining gravy with meat and vegetables.

Chef's Notes

Variation: 

Cola Pot Roast: Substitute 1 (12-oz.) can cola soft drink for beer, and proceed with recipe as directed.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living.