A pretty plated roast beef might feel swanky, but we're here to let you in on mom's secret. There's nothing too complex about it. Simply start with a good cut of meat, a few insider tips, and an overnight marinade, and you're well on your way to a party-perfect dinner platter. What's the Best Cut for Roast Beef? While this roast beef recipe from mom uses round chuck, other options will work, too. Just ask your butcher for a recommendation on which cut of meat is best for roast beef if you don't see round chuck at your grocery store. Consider the leanness of your choice, though. If you use a very lean cut, you'll have to slice it very thin so that it is not too tough. How to Cook Roast Beef in the Oven A bit of browning and perfectly timed turning is the trick to cooking this classic main in the oven. Start by marinating the meat overnight. Add pepper and brown before baking alongside potatoes, onions, and carrots, turning halfway through cooking. Don't toss those pan juices, either. They're the key to a flavorful gravy.Temperature and SlicingAnother helpful tip from mom? Use a meat thermometer to tell when your roast is done. For a medium pot roast, you'll want an internal temperature of about 135-140 degrees Fahrenheit. Before slicing, let the roast rest for about 30 minutes so you don't lose all of your flavorful juice to the cutting board.