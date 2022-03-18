Right on Thyme Cocktail

Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere shares this refreshing recipe.

By Tiffanie Barriere

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

It's thyme for cocktail hour. In this recipe, we're stirring things up—literally. This Right on Thyme Cocktail comes to us from mixologist Tiffanie Barriere, also known as The Drinking Coach. Barriere sought to develop an approachable, herbaceous bourbon cocktail recipe for the springtime. This drink ticks all the boxes.

While you might not think to use dark spirits in springtime drinks, Barriere livens up a the warm notes of bourbon with the addition of simple syrup and fresh thyme. The thyme sprigs stirred into the drink impart a subtly savory, herbal flavor to this cocktail, which would make a perfect aperitif or nightcap. The sweet notes from the simple syrup help this drink feel lighter than other whiskey or bourbon-based cocktails, making it perfect for the springtime.

Enjoy this cocktail during your evening happy hour, preferably along with an herb-forward appetizer. This drink is guaranteed to put a little spring in your step.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine syrup and 3 of the thyme sprigs in a cocktail mixing glass (or tall glass). Gently muddle thyme into the syrup, about 30 seconds. Add bitters; stir. Add spirit and ice; stir until cold, about 30 seconds. Double strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with remaining thyme sprig.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/19/2022