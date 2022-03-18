Right on Thyme Cocktail
Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere shares this refreshing recipe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
It's thyme for cocktail hour. In this recipe, we're stirring things up—literally. This Right on Thyme Cocktail comes to us from mixologist Tiffanie Barriere, also known as The Drinking Coach. Barriere sought to develop an approachable, herbaceous bourbon cocktail recipe for the springtime. This drink ticks all the boxes.
While you might not think to use dark spirits in springtime drinks, Barriere livens up a the warm notes of bourbon with the addition of simple syrup and fresh thyme. The thyme sprigs stirred into the drink impart a subtly savory, herbal flavor to this cocktail, which would make a perfect aperitif or nightcap. The sweet notes from the simple syrup help this drink feel lighter than other whiskey or bourbon-based cocktails, making it perfect for the springtime.
Enjoy this cocktail during your evening happy hour, preferably along with an herb-forward appetizer. This drink is guaranteed to put a little spring in your step.