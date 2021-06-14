Rigatoni With Grilled Veggies and Mozzarella
Grilled tomatoes and eggplant are the true star of this pasta dish.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Meet the summertime pasta that's keeping you on your toes. Loaded with grilled vegetables, herbs, and plenty of cheese, this dish is already on repeat in our households. Consider our Rigatoni with Grilled Veggies and Mozzarella the excuse you needed to fire up the grill on a weeknight.
This vegetarian pasta dish is colorful, bright, and easy to prepare with a little planning. Here, grilled eggplant and tomatoes are the true stars, bringing a smoky note that carries through the whole dish. The acidity of the capers and the red wine vinegar brighten up the pasta, mingling in a vinaigrette that coats each noodle. The capers provide little pops of salinity that pair well with the roughly-torn bits of creamy mozzarella. Don't forget to save some pasta water, which helps to bind the sauce together.
This is a case where leftovers are just as good as, if not better than the original. This rigatoni would be great for lunch or dinner, served hot or cold (we're getting major pasta salad vibes).