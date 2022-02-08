Rhubarb Custard Pie
Pretty in pink and a perfect way to end your meal.
Think pink. Rhubarb is one of the spring's most underappreciated ingredients; this year, it stars in a few of our favorite seasonal desserts, like this Rhubarb Custard Pie.
This pretty pink pie starts with a basic custard base. The flavors of the custard—floral orange, rich vanilla, and a hint of almond extract—complement the tartness of the rhubarb. Blind baking the crust before adding the custard helps to ensure that the pie dough stays flaky and crisp in the oven (get our complete lowdown on blind baking here).
Rhubarb season is short, but luckily, you can use fresh or frozen rhubarb in this recipe (it's time to pull out last year's secret freezer stash). A few tips on baking with rhubarb: if using frozen rhubarb, make sure to pat it dry after thawing (the rhubarb tends to leach out moisture as it thaws, which can result in a scrambled, soggy custard). Tossing the sliced rhubarb in a little flour keeps it from releasing too much liquid.
This Rhubarb Custard Pie would be lovely served with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream.