Rhubarb Custard Pie

Pretty in pink and a perfect way to end your meal.

By Ann Taylor Pittman
Southern Living, March 2022

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

active:
15 mins
bake:
1 hr 30 mins
cool:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Think pink. Rhubarb is one of the spring's most underappreciated ingredients; this year, it stars in a few of our favorite seasonal desserts, like this Rhubarb Custard Pie.

This pretty pink pie starts with a basic custard base. The flavors of the custard—floral orange, rich vanilla, and a hint of almond extract—complement the tartness of the rhubarb. Blind baking the crust before adding the custard helps to ensure that the pie dough stays flaky and crisp in the oven (get our complete lowdown on blind baking here).

Rhubarb season is short, but luckily, you can use fresh or frozen rhubarb in this recipe (it's time to pull out last year's secret freezer stash). A few tips on baking with rhubarb: if using frozen rhubarb, make sure to pat it dry after thawing (the rhubarb tends to leach out moisture as it thaws, which can result in a scrambled, soggy custard). Tossing the sliced rhubarb in a little flour keeps it from releasing too much liquid.

This Rhubarb Custard Pie would be lovely served with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Roll piecrust out on a lightly floured work surface into a 12-inch circle. Fit crust inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides of plate. Fold crust edges under; crimp as desired. Place a piece of parchment paper over crust in pie plate, leaving a 3-inch overhang. Fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake 15 minutes. Carefully remove parchment paper and pie weights. Continue baking at 375°F until crust is light golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, reduce oven temperature to 350°F. 

  • Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, vanilla, orange zest, salt, almond extract, 1 cup of the sugar, and 3 tablespoons of the flour in a large bowl. Place rhubarb and remaining 1 tablespoon flour in a separate large bowl; toss to coat. Place cooled pie plate on a large rimmed baking sheet. Place coated rhubarb in cooled piecrust. Pour egg mixture over rhubarb. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 2 tablespoons sugar. Wrap edges of piecrust with aluminum foil. Bake at 350°F until filling is set and a thermometer inserted into center of pie registers 175°F, about 1 hour to 1 hour, 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely, about 2 hours. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/08/2022