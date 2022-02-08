Rhubarb-Cream Cheese Spoke Cake
Slice off a spoke and serve.
Rhubarb is notorious for its short growing season, but this spring vegetable (yes, it's a vegetable!) might be one of our favorite fleeting ingredients. We particularly love baking with rhubarb, which packs a naturally tangy flavor. You better believe that this Rhubarb-Cream Cheese Spoke Cake will be making an appearance on our spring dessert tables.
In this recipe, the slight tang of the cream cheese combined with the sour, tender rhubarb makes for the most delicious spoke cake. Named for its wheel-like appearance, this dessert has the dense crumb of a pound cake and an irresistibly crunchy top.
Instead of placing the rhubarb strips on top of the cake batter before baking, we first allow the cake to bake for 30 minutes before adding the rhubarb. This helps to prevent the rhubarb from sinking into the cake. Midway through baking, we brush a layer of butter over the cake and sprinkle on a mixture of salt and sugar, which creates that glorious upper crust on the finished cake.