Rhubarb-Buttermilk Upside-Down Cake
Rhubarb might be the new upside-down cake queen.
When you think of an upside-down cake, you probably picture a layer of pineapple rings, accented with glossy maraschino cherries. While we love a classic pineapple upside-down cake, our recipe for Rhubarb-Buttermilk Upside-Down Cake is here to prove that upside-down cakes hold infinite possibilities.
'Tis the season for all things rhubarb. Rhubarb only grows a few weeks out of the year, but we cherish the short season when this tart stalk is at its peak by making this Rhubarb-Buttermilk Upside-Down Cake. In this recipe, tender vanilla cake is crowned with soft and tangy rhubarb stalks, lightly enhanced with strawberry jam. Many upside-down cake recipes use brown sugar to create a caramelized topping when the cake is inverted, but this one is made with granulated sugar and strawberry jam to preserve the rhubarb's vibrant pink color.
A dollop of crème fraiche adds the perfect amount of tang to finish the cake, and enhances the flavor of the buttermilk in the batter. The final result is a single-layer cake that might just be the prettiest dessert we've ever seen.