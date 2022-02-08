Rhubarb-Amaretto Bars
Lemon bars might be a staple, but we think these rhubarb bars should definitely make an appearance every spring.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
When we can find beautiful, pink stalks of rhubarb at the grocery store, you can bet your bottom dollar that we'll be making the most of it. This vegetable (yes, it's a vegetable!) has a short growing season, so we savor every last chance to bake with rhubarb. Sure, you've seen plenty of rhubarb pies and rhubarb cakes, but these Rhubarb-Amaretto Bars are utterly unique.
In this unexpected recipe, the tart, sour flavor of rhubarb plays off warm, nutty amaretto liqueur. These rhubarb bars start with a crumbly, lemony crust, where a combination of butter and canola oil provides richness without overwhelming the delicate fruitiness of the bars. The lemony dough is dry and crumbly but bakes to a crisp, light shortbread texture. Pat it into the pan firmly—but don't pack it down, which could make it too dense. The rhubarb filling can be made with fresh or frozen rhubarb. It gets spiked with a quarter-cup of sweet, almondy amaretto liqueur, and a dash of food coloring brings the signature pink color of a rhubarb dessert.
Pro tip: parchment paper makes removing the bars from the pan very easy. Serve these pretty pink bars with a cup of coffee or an amaretto sour.